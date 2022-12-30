Skip to main content
Utah 58, California 43

Be.Carlson 3-6 1-2 7, Br.Carlson 3-9 5-6 11, Anthony 4-7 1-1 9, Madsen 2-8 0-0 5, Worster 1-4 2-2 4, Stefanovic 4-12 2-2 11, Exacte 1-3 2-2 5, Keita 3-3 0-0 6, Tarlac 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 13-15 58.

CALIFORNIA (1-13)

Kuany 4-8 4-6 12, Newell 0-2 1-4 1, Thiemann 2-8 1-3 5, Askew 2-3 2-2 7, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Clayton 2-10 0-0 5, Alajiki 0-2 0-0 0, Okafor 2-5 3-5 7, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Bowser 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-44 11-20 43.

Halftime_Utah 27-18. 3-Point Goals_Utah 3-19 (Exacte 1-3, Stefanovic 1-4, Madsen 1-5, Worster 0-1, Be.Carlson 0-2, Br.Carlson 0-4), California 2-12 (Askew 1-1, Clayton 1-3, Brown 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Newell 0-2, Kuany 0-3). Fouled Out_Br.Carlson, Thiemann. Rebounds_Utah 34 (Be.Carlson, Worster 7), California 30 (Kuany 8). Assists_Utah 12 (Anthony 3), California 4 (Askew 2). Total Fouls_Utah 18, California 16. A_1,468 (11,877).

