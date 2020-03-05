Utah 112, N.Y. Knicks 104

Bogdanovic 7-15 6-7 23, O'Neale 1-8 0-0 3, Gobert 7-8 4-5 18, Conley 6-9 3-4 17, Mitchell 9-21 4-4 23, Bradley 4-4 0-0 8, Brantley 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 1-2 0-0 3, Ingles 3-4 1-2 8, Clarkson 2-6 2-3 7, Mudiay 1-2 0-0 2, Oni 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-81 20-25 112.

NEW YORK (104)

Harkless 1-4 0-0 2, Randle 12-21 6-8 32, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Barrett 5-12 3-3 14, Payton 8-13 4-5 20, Bullock 2-4 0-0 4, Knox II 1-5 0-0 2, Portis 8-15 2-2 21, Ellington 1-6 0-0 3, Ntilikina 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 41-85 15-18 104.

Utah 35 29 29 19 — 112 New York 26 28 24 26 — 104

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-36 (Bogdanovic 3-8, Conley 2-4, Ingles 1-2, Niang 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Mitchell 1-7, O'Neale 1-7), New York 7-20 (Portis 3-4, Randle 2-3, Barrett 1-2, Ellington 1-5, Knox II 0-2, Payton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 37 (Gobert 14), New York 42 (Randle 11). Assists_Utah 26 (Mitchell 8), New York 23 (Payton 9). Total Fouls_Utah 20, New York 18. A_16,588 (19,812)