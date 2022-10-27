Skip to main content
Utah 109, Houston 101

Gordon 6-12 2-3 16, Tate 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-4 10, Green 6-20 3-4 17, Porter Jr. 10-22 4-4 24, Eason 1-7 0-0 3, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 3-9 5-7 11, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 3-5 2-2 11, Nix 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 18-24 101.

UTAH (109)

Markkanen 10-15 3-4 24, Olynyk 1-8 2-6 4, Vanderbilt 3-7 0-0 6, Clarkson 6-14 3-4 20, Conley 4-11 2-4 13, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 2-6 2-2 6, Kessler 0-1 4-4 4, Beasley 5-12 2-2 14, Horton-Tucker 5-11 2-3 14, Sexton 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 38-90 20-30 109.

Houston 21 28 26 26 101
Utah 22 39 28 20 109
3-Point Goals_Houston 11-40 (Mathews 3-5, Smith Jr. 2-6, Gordon 2-7, Green 2-9, Tate 1-1, Eason 1-4, Martin Jr. 0-2, Nix 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-4), Utah 13-45 (Clarkson 5-10, Conley 3-8, Beasley 2-7, Horton-Tucker 2-7, Markkanen 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Fontecchio 0-2, Olynyk 0-2, Gay 0-3). Fouled Out_Houston None, Utah 2 (Olynyk, Vanderbilt). Rebounds_Houston 49 (Martin Jr. 10), Utah 53 (Markkanen 9). Assists_Houston 19 (Porter Jr. 5), Utah 28 (Olynyk 6). Total Fouls_Houston 30, Utah 28. A_18,206 (18,206)

