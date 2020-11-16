Uruguay's Suárez and Muñoz test positive for virus

Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side's second goal against Colombia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Uruguayan Football Association said on Monday.

They and national team staffer Matías Faral, also infected, will miss Uruguay's home match against Brazil on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifying.

“All three mentioned are in good healthy state and have already implemented the measures needed for the case,” the Uruguayan FA said on social media.

Besides missing Suárez and Muñoz, Uruguay is already without goalkeeper Martín Silva, defenders Sebastián Coates and Matias Viña, midfielder Federico Valverde, and striker Maxi Gómez for the match against Brazil. Viña was also infected with COVID-19.

Suarez will miss not only the Brazil game, but also Saturday’s Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and his former club Barcelona.

