Urías, Smith lead Dodgers past virus-impacted Rockies, 10-4 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 12:40 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Julio Urías became the first 12-game winner in the majors, Will Smith drove in four runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the coronavirus-compromised Colorado Rockies 10-4 on Friday night.
The Rockies were without manager Bud Black and five other team members due to health and safety protocols and contact tracing. News of the outbreak came a day after Boston's scheduled game in New York was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Yankees players. Boston and New York did play Friday night.