Unbeaten start for Wilton boys and girls teams

If the first race of the season is an indicator, then the Wilton boys and girls ski teams are going to be tough to beat this winter.

Both Wilton teams swept their six head-to-head opponents, with the girls finishing second overall (out of 14 teams) and the boys placing third (out of 15 teams) last Thursday at Mount Southington.

The Wilton girls had a team time of 324.41 seconds to defeat Hand (333.01), Weston (336.11), Danbury (434.77), Guilford (disqualified), Southington (disqualified), and Litchfield/Wamogo (disqualified).

Junior Kira Howard led the Warriors by placing fourth out of 141 skiers overall with a two-run combined time of 47.91 seconds.

Also contributing to Wilton’s team time were sophomore Sophia Polito (16th, 51.81), junior Alexandra Magnusson (20th, 53.15), senior Megan Kaeyer (29th, 56.53), sophomore Abby Kyle (34th, 57.49), and freshman Samantha Mims (36th, 57.52). Freshman Dakota Kelly also had a strong first race, finishing 40th in 58.99.

“Despite the recent warm weather, we have had lots of positive energy at our practices, and that translated into success at our first race,” Wilton girls coach Bill Howard said. “There’s some tougher competition ahead but this was a great start.”

The Wilton boys team had a time of 303.60 seconds to register head-to-head victories over Weston (308.85), Hand (316.18), Guilford (366.65), Danbury (386.90), Southington (disqualified), and Litchfield/Wamago (disqualified).

The Wilton girls ski team gathers around coach Bill Howard at last week's season-opening race.

Junior Ryan van Heyst was Wilton’s top finisher, placing 10th overall out of 184 skiers in a combined time of 47.72 seconds for his two runs.

Seniors Phil Klinga (18th, 48.73) and Dominick Polito (22nd, 49.65), sophomore Ryan Leung (27th, 51.35), junior Conner Roman (28th, 51.55), and senior Ben Leung (59th, 54.60) also contributed to the Warriors’ team time.

“We expect strong competition this season, however, we’re thankful that the Warriors are strong and consistent overall,” said Wilton boys coach Michael Kaulins. “That consistency plays a huge role in the team’s continued success.”

Notes: Leung, Polito, and Scott Verrilli are the captains for the Wilton boys.

Kaeyer, Howard, and Magnusson are captains for the Wilton girls.