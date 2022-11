RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw three touchdown passes and Richmond built a 24-point lead before holding off New Hampshire 40-34 to celebrate homecoming on Saturday.

Richmond's win creates a three-way tie for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association. Richmond (7-2 overall), New Hampshire (6-3) and William & Mary (8-1) are all 5-1 in league play. All three are ranked in the FCS coaches poll.