UTSA 82, Prairie View 75

Myles 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 6-12 7-9 19, Gambrell 7-18 2-3 18, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Miles 2-7 4-4 8, Rutty 0-1 0-0 0, Augustin 1-6 4-7 6, Harris 2-3 0-0 4, Bell 3-4 0-0 8, Wesley 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 26-64 19-27 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason