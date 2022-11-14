UTSA 66, St. Mary's (Texas) 59

Caron 3-9 2-2 9, Ewuzie 5-7 4-7 14, Jordan 2-6 1-4 5, Leonard 5-13 1-1 11, Zaja 0-1 1-2 1, Manuel 1-5 2-2 4, John 2-5 0-4 6, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Djikine 0-6 2-2 2, Gonzalez 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 21-57 13-24 59.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason