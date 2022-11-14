Skip to main content
UTSA 66, St. Mary's (Texas) 59

Caron 3-9 2-2 9, Ewuzie 5-7 4-7 14, Jordan 2-6 1-4 5, Leonard 5-13 1-1 11, Zaja 0-1 1-2 1, Manuel 1-5 2-2 4, John 2-5 0-4 6, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Djikine 0-6 2-2 2, Gonzalez 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 21-57 13-24 59.

UTSA (2-1)

Farmer 2-6 0-0 4, Germany 6-11 2-3 14, Addo-Ankrah 1-5 0-0 3, Buggs 5-9 0-0 14, Medor 2-7 2-4 6, Richards 1-5 2-2 5, Czumbel 3-4 0-1 7, Aleu 3-5 0-0 7, Sabally 2-2 2-2 6, Bofinger 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-12 66.

Halftime_St. Mary's (Texas) 33-32. 3-Point Goals_St. Mary's (Texas) 4-19 (John 2-5, Gonzalez 1-1, Caron 1-5, Zaja 0-1, Jordan 0-2, Manuel 0-2, Leonard 0-3), UTSA 8-19 (Buggs 4-6, Czumbel 1-1, Aleu 1-3, Richards 1-3, Addo-Ankrah 1-4, Farmer 0-2). Rebounds_St. Mary's (Texas) 31 (Leonard 7), UTSA 30 (Farmer 7). Assists_St. Mary's (Texas) 9 (J.Johnson 3), UTSA 9 (Medor 3). Total Fouls_St. Mary's (Texas) 18, UTSA 25. A_782 (4,080).

