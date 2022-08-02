USOPC chooses triathlon exec Rocky Harris as sports leader

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee hired USA Triathlon and onetime Arizona State athletics executive Rocky Harris on Tuesday to head its sports performance department.
As chief of sport and athlete services, Harris will have a sprawling network to oversee — responsible for Olympic sports performance, relationships with more than 50 national governing bodies (NGBs), the USOPC's connection with NCAA programs, and athlete services, which includes oversight of programs designed for their mental and physical well-being.