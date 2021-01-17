USC beats Washington State 85-77, improves to 5-1 in Pac-12 BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 12:52 a.m.
Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, left, is defended by Washington State guard Isaac Bonton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) shoots over Washington State guard Myles Warren (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Southern California coach Andy Enfield signals to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Southern California guard Isaiah White, center, and Washington State center Dishon Jackson, left, and guard Isaac Bonton reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Washington State players take a knee during the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Washington State's Tony Miller (32) reaches for a rebound next to Southern California's Chevez Goodwin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Washington State center Efe Abogidi (0) Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Washington State's Tony Miller pulls in a rebound next to Southern California's Chevez Goodwin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tahj Eaddy scored 14 of his season-high 21 points in the first half and Southern California defeated Washington State 85-77 on Saturday night for the Trojans’ sixth straight victory.
USC (11-2) improved to 5-1 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2002. Evan Mobley had 16 points despite four fouls. Drew Peterson added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Eaddy, a grad transfer from Santa Clara, played the second half with three fouls as did Isaiah Mobley.