USC beats Arizona St. 73-64 for 1st desert sweep since '85 Jan. 9, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 10:09 p.m.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Evan Mobley had 10 points and a career-best 13 rebounds and Southern California beat Arizona State 73-64 on Saturday.
The 7-foot Mobley, a likely top-5 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was 5-of-7 shooting and had a career-high six blocks. Tahj Eaddy scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds and Isaiah Mobley — Evan's older brother — added 13 points and 10 rebounds for USC (8-2, 3-1 Pac-12).