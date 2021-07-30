USA wrestler Gable Steveson signs NIL deal with Kill Cliff

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — United States Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson has taken advantage of the new opportunities for college athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness by signing with clean energy drink company Kill Cliff.

Steveson was a national champion as a junior at the University of Minnesota this past season and won the Dan Hodge Award for best college wrestler. The charismatic heavyweight is quite a target for companies -- he has nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram and more than 30,000 on Twitter.