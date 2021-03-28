US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer The Associated Press March 28, 2021 Updated: March 28, 2021 9:23 p.m.
1 of20 United States' Sebastian Soto grimaces in pain during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 United States' Sebastian Soto reacts at the end of a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Honduras defeated United States 2-1, qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Honduras' Wesly Decas, center, comforts United States' Sebastian Soto, right, beside Ulysses Llanez at the end of a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Honduras defeated United States 2-1, qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Honduras' Carlos Argueta, top left, and Jonathan Nunez celebrates at the end of a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Honduras defeated United States 2-1, qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 United States' players react at the bench during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Honduras' Jonathan Nunez, left, celebrates at the end a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against United States in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Honduras defeated United States 2-1, qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Honduras' Juan Carlos Obregon, bottom right, falls after scoring his side's opening goal against United States during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Honduras' Edwin Rodriguez, right, protests to referee Ivan Barton, of El Salvador, during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Honduras' Edwin Rodriguez lies on the floor beneath the defensive wall during a free kick by United States during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 United States' Jackson Yueill, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Honduras during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Honduras' Jose Garcia, center, and United States' Jesus Ferreira argue during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Honduras' Rigoberto Rivas, center, heads the during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against United States in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 United States' Jackson Yueill, center, is congratulated by teammate after scoring his side's opening goal against Honduras during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
American players fell to the field at the final whistle. Another missed Olympics soccer tournament for the U.S. men. Another failed four-cycle.
Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half and Honduras beat the United States 2-1 on Sunday in an Olympic qualification game at Guadalajara, Mexico.
Written By
The Associated Press