Pulisic critical of level of US support at win over Morocco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. captain Christian Pulisic was critical of the level of American support from the crowd of 19,512 at TQL Stadium during a 3-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday night in the first of four World Cup warmup matches in June.
“For whatever reason, I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however, that works out, if I’m being completely honest," the 23-year-old Chelsea forward told a live audience on ESPN2. “But thanks to the ones who did come, and the support is always great from them."