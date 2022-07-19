US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer July 19, 2022
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Alex Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region's spots in the 2024 Olympics.
As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the United States finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan's 118th overall career goal.
ANNE M. PETERSON