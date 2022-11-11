UNC WILMINGTON 104, ALLEN 55

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALLEN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alkadi
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Sembly
|32
|5-8
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|11
|Baker
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|McAdoo
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|32
|6-10
|4-6
|0-4
|4
|2
|19
|Weathersby
|24
|5-10
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|13
|Green
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Richardson
|13
|0-2
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|2
|R.Johnson
|10
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|McIntyre
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-47
|10-15
|4-18
|8
|12
|55
Percentages: FG .404, FT .667.