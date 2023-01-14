UMass 75, Rhode Island 65

Samb 1-3 0-0 2, Carey 4-10 4-4 12, Freeman 4-16 2-4 11, Leggett 6-15 5-5 19, M.Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Tchikou 1-3 6-10 8, Weston 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 22-59 17-23 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason