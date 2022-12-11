UMass 71, Hofstra 56

Cross 5-11 2-2 12, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Leveque 0-2 0-0 0, Diggins 2-6 0-2 5, Weeks 3-7 2-6 9, Luis 4-10 0-0 8, Dominguez 5-7 1-2 12, Gapare 5-10 1-2 13, K.Thompson 4-6 0-0 8, Kante 2-3 0-0 4, G.Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 6-14 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason