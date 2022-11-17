UMass 66, Colorado 63

da Silva 8-15 0-0 17, Lovering 4-5 0-0 8, Clifford 0-5 0-0 0, Hadley 3-9 0-2 6, Simpson 4-16 3-3 13, Gabbidon 2-7 4-7 9, Hammond 2-6 0-1 5, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, O'Brien 0-3 0-0 0, Ruffin 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 25-73 7-13 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason