UMass 60, Charlotte 54

Cross 5-7 0-0 12, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Leveque 3-10 2-2 8, Fernandes 3-10 2-2 9, Weeks 4-6 0-0 11, Luis 3-8 3-4 9, Diggins 2-4 0-0 5, Kante 1-2 0-0 2, K.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Dominguez 2-2 0-0 4, Gapare 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 7-8 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason