UMBC 87, Hartford 62

Pavlidis 0-2 0-0 0, Webley 3-4 0-2 6, Dunne 6-13 0-0 18, McClain 8-19 1-1 20, Washington 3-3 0-0 7, Henderson 3-8 0-0 6, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 3, B.Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Nelson 0-0 2-4 2, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 3-9 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason