UConn's Stevens retires with 3 NCAA field hockey titles

STORRS, Conn (AP) — Nancy Stevens, who led UConn to three national titles in becoming the winningest coach in NCAA field hockey history, retired Friday.

Stevens, who spent the last 30 years in Storrs, will leave Sept. 1 and be succeeded by her long-time assistant coach, Paul Caddy, the school said. She plans to remain on the staff as a volunteer assistant.

Stevens finishes her 43-year coaching career with a record of 700-189-24, the only NCAA field hockey coach to amass 700 wins. She built UConn into a national power and led the program to NCAA championships in 2013, 2014 and 2017, compiling a record of 520-139-8.

“I was given opportunities to coach at four amazing institutions: UConn, Northwestern, Penn State and Franklin & Marshall," she said in a statement. "Working with bright and talented student-athletes has been a source of great joy and for that I will remain incredibly grateful. They have enriched my life immeasurably."

Under Stevens, UConn appeared in 24 NCAA Tournaments, reached 18 NCAA quarterfinals, 10 NCAA semifinals, won 19 Big East Tournament titles and 19 Big East regular-season titles. Her teams included 50 first team All-Americans.

The Huskies have reached the last 17 NCAA Tournaments and advanced to 10 straight NCAA quarterfinals.

Stevens coached at Northwestern for nine years, leading the Wildcats to eight consecutive NCAA quarterfinal appearances between 1982 and 1989.