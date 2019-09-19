UConn removes sports logo copied from NC State

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has removed a logo from its online athletic sites after discovering a key piece of it was copied from a North Carolina State athletic logo.

The logo, which featured three canines in the woods and the words "The Pack," was created to represent UConn's new official student section at sporting events.

But the image of the animals is identical to the wolves used in an N.C. State logo, something fans of the Wolfpack were quick to point out on social media.

UConn issued a statement Thursday saying the use of the N.C. State mark was an "unacceptable misstep." The school says the logo has been removed and an apology sent to North Carolina State.

A spokesman for North Carolina State called it an honest error and said the school appreciated UConn's response. UConn says steps are being taken to ensure something similar does not happen again.