UConn impressive in return to Big East Tourney beats DePaul March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 11:37 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Martin had 14 points and 10 rebounds and third-seeded UConn made an impressive return in its first Big East Tournament game in eight years with a 94-60 quarterfinal victory over DePaul on Thursday night.
R.J. Cole and Adama Sanogo also added 14 points apiece to lead the Huskies to their fifth straight win and seventh in eight games. James Bouknight added 10 points before sitting out most of the second half with apparent leg cramps.