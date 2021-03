3 1 of 3 David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn assistant coach Shea Ralph has decided to leave the women's basketball team in San Antonio and head home after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said Wednesday that Ralph has tested negative for the virus every day since March 9, but left the team and the NCAA Tournament bubble out of an abundance of caution.