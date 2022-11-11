UConn 86, Boston U. 57

Zink 0-1 0-0 0, Brittain-Watts 2-8 2-2 6, Harper 2-6 0-0 4, Tynen 3-5 2-2 8, Whyte 6-11 7-9 19, Chimezie 0-5 1-2 1, Morales 1-3 2-3 4, Tate 4-8 1-2 11, Brewster 0-4 2-2 2, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nobili 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-52 19-24 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason