UConn 85, Stonehill 54

Bergan 0-2 4-4 4, Zegarowski 2-4 2-2 8, Burnett 3-4 6-9 12, Sh.Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Stone 3-11 0-0 6, Sims 5-10 0-0 12, Mack 0-2 2-3 2, Meuser 0-1 2-2 2, Stinson 1-4 1-2 4, McGill 0-1 0-0 0, Sousa Erago 0-0 0-0 0, Marquardt 0-1 0-0 0, Melis 0-0 0-0 0, O'Reilly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 17-22 54.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason