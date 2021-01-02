UCLA holds off Colorado 65-62 for 13th straight home win BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 11:06 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA took a huge loss before its game against Colorado began. The Bruins found out second-leading scorer and rebounder Chris Smith has a torn ACL and his career in Westwood is likely over.
Still, they came together and rallied for a 65-62 victory over the Buffaloes on Saturday night, extending their home winning streak to 13 games.