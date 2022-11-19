UCLA 72, S. Dakota St. 65

Burckhard 5-8 0-0 11, Nelson 3-7 5-6 11, Selland 2-8 3-4 8, Colbeck 2-5 2-2 7, Timmer 5-11 1-1 12, Meyer 1-3 0-0 2, Theisen 1-2 6-9 8, Gylten 1-3 0-0 3, Mathiowetz 0-0 0-0 0, Vlastuin 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 21-50 17-22 65
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason