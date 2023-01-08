UCF 85, SMU 53

Ambrose-Hylton 4-4 1-3 9, Odigie 4-7 3-3 11, Williamson 4-5 0-2 8, Nutall 1-8 3-4 6, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 5-9 1-2 13, Koulibaly 2-4 1-2 6, Todorovic 0-3 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Jac.Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 9-16 53.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason