UC Santa Barbara 89, North Alabama 71

Forrest 7-10 1-2 15, Howell 2-7 0-0 5, Johnson 4-6 2-2 10, Ortiz 5-12 0-2 13, Soucie 1-4 4-4 6, Lane 4-7 2-3 10, Braster 3-6 1-1 7, Brown 2-5 0-0 5, Kuhl 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 10-14 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason