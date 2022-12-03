Skip to main content
Sports

UC Santa Barbara 82, Pacific 71

Freeman 5-8 0-1 10, Avdalovic 4-6 0-0 11, Beard 2-3 2-3 7, Williams 3-5 4-6 11, Martindale 0-1 0-0 0, Ivy-Curry 3-12 1-2 8, Boone 4-11 1-2 10, Denson 0-3 0-0 0, Odum 2-4 0-0 4, Outlaw 3-4 1-3 7, Blake 1-4 0-0 3, Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 9-17 71.

UC SANTA BARBARA (5-2)

Kelly 5-8 1-4 11, Norris 7-13 2-2 18, Mitchell 8-11 0-1 19, Pierre-Louis 2-4 0-1 4, Sanni 8-12 5-7 22, Wishart 2-5 1-2 6, Anderson 1-2 0-1 2, Keat Tong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-56 9-18 82.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 8-22 (Avdalovic 3-4, Beard 1-1, Blake 1-2, Williams 1-3, Boone 1-4, Ivy-Curry 1-6, Denson 0-1, Odum 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 7-15 (Mitchell 3-3, Norris 2-5, Wishart 1-3, Sanni 1-4). Rebounds_Pacific 29 (Freeman 8), UC Santa Barbara 31 (Kelly 11). Assists_Pacific 11 (Odum 3), UC Santa Barbara 21 (Pierre-Louis 8). Total Fouls_Pacific 20, UC Santa Barbara 14. A_1,623 (5,600).

More for you
Written By