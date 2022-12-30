UC San Diego 85, Long Beach St. 83, OT

Nwaokorie 2-6 4-4 10, Tshimanga 4-8 4-5 12, Anderson 4-17 2-2 10, Pope 10-21 2-2 25, Roquemore 1-5 3-4 5, DeGraaf 4-8 5-5 14, Kosakowski 2-6 0-0 6, Vulikic 1-1 0-0 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 20-22 85.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason