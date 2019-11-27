UC Riverside needs another run to pull away from Longwood

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — George Willborn III scored 12 points with 12 rebounds and Dragan Elkaz scored 15 off the bench and UC Riverside beat Longwood 71-58 on Tuesday night.

Dominick Pickett scored 14 and Callum McCrae scored 13 with nine rebounds for the Highlanders (5-2) which won their third straight and are unbeaten in four games at home.

The Highlanders were poised for a blowout and raced to a 17-0 lead, but the Lancers (4-3) quickly recovered with a 19-5 run and closed to 22-19. UC Riverside went to intermission with a 31-26 lead. A 6-0 Longwood run to start the half gave it their first lead of the game.

After the lead exchanged hands, McCrae made a layup with 8:04 to go, UC Riverside led 43-42 and never trailed again. Elkaz buried three 3-pointers in a 2½-minute span, Pickett, Zyon Pullin and Khyber Kabellis added 3s in consecutive trips and UC Riverside extended the lead to 14 with a minute left.

Deshaun Wade led Longwood with 12 points, Juan Munoz scored 11 and Jordan Cintron 10.

