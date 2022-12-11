UC Riverside 76, Idaho 74

Olbrich 6-8 6-10 18, Owens 4-6 3-4 11, Cameron 1-3 1-2 4, Pullin 12-23 0-0 26, Tattersall 3-7 0-0 8, Hartwell 1-6 0-0 3, Turner 1-4 0-0 3, Salaridze 1-2 0-0 3, Pickens 0-0 0-0 0, Olabode 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 10-16 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason