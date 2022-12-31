UC Riverside 73, Long Beach St. 72

Olbrich 4-6 0-1 9, Owens 3-8 5-6 11, Cameron 4-13 1-2 12, Pullin 8-17 6-8 22, Tattersall 3-7 0-0 7, Hartwell 4-7 1-1 12, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Salaridze 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 13-18 73.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason