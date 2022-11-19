UC Riverside 106, Occidental 30

Hakl 0-6 0-0 0, Dosa 0-4 0-0 0, Shipp 2-9 0-0 4, Williams 2-8 0-0 6, Hollerich 2-9 0-0 4, Waldman 2-7 0-1 4, Cassidy 3-7 0-0 6, Clotfelter 2-4 1-2 6, Koretz 0-4 0-0 0, Delorme 0-0 0-0 0, Hamermesh 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-62 1-3 30.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason