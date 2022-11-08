UC Irvine 96, Chapman 50

Foldes 3-9 0-0 6, Billings 2-8 7-7 12, Heberle 2-7 1-2 6, Stoughton 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 2-2 10, Lewis 0-6 2-2 2, Ingalls 3-3 0-2 6, Grant 0-2 2-2 0. Totals 16-54 14-17 48.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason