UC Irvine 85, New Mexico St. 68

Tillis 1-2 0-0 3, Leuchten 0-4 0-0 0, Baker 6-10 4-4 19, Crockrell 4-9 0-0 8, Davis 8-15 4-5 25, Hohn 5-7 2-3 16, Keeler 2-5 2-2 6, Butler 2-3 0-0 5, Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Hutchison 0-0 1-2 1, Ujadughele 0-1 0-0 0, Butkus 1-1 0-0 2, Chol 0-0 0-0 0, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Welling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-16 85.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason