UC Irvine 83, South Dakota 71

Keeler 1-3 0-2 2, Tillis 1-2 1-2 3, Baker 6-8 1-1 16, Davis 4-14 6-6 17, Hohn 6-9 0-0 14, Crockrell 2-6 2-2 6, Ujadughele 2-4 1-1 5, Hutchison 0-1 1-3 1, Leuchten 3-3 2-4 8, Butler 1-2 0-0 3, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Welling 1-1 0-0 2, Butkus 1-1 0-0 2, McBirney-Griffin 2-2 0-0 4, Chol 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 14-21 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason