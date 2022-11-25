UC Irvine 83, Nicholls 56

Tillis 0-3 0-0 0, Leuchten 2-8 4-4 8, Baker 5-9 3-6 13, Crockrell 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 7-12 0-0 18, Ujadughele 1-1 0-0 2, Keeler 2-2 1-2 5, Butler 2-6 0-0 4, Henry 3-7 5-5 11, Hohn 4-6 2-5 12, Hutchison 1-2 0-0 2, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 1-2 1, Welling 1-1 0-0 2, Butkus 0-0 1-2 1, Chol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 17-26 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason