UC Irvine 71, CS Northridge 57

McBirney-Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Tillis 3-8 2-2 10, Baker 5-9 0-0 11, Crockrell 3-5 1-2 7, Davis 3-7 2-4 9, Keeler 2-2 0-0 4, Butler 4-4 1-2 10, Hohn 2-7 1-1 5, Henry 4-5 0-0 8, Ujadughele 2-4 3-4 7, Welling 0-1 0-0 0, Chol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 10-15 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason