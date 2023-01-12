UC Irvine 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 65

Lee 7-11 0-1 14, Harris 3-10 2-2 11, Jones 1-6 0-0 3, San Antonio 6-7 1-4 17, Wrightsell 5-16 0-0 11, Carper 1-1 0-0 2, Square 0-0 1-2 1, Wade 0-0 4-4 4, Bastian 1-2 0-0 2, Eaton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 8-13 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason