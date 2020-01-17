https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/UC-Davis-85-Long-Beach-St-82-14982766.php
UC Davis 85, Long Beach St. 82
Manjon 0-0 0-0 15, Mooney 0-0 0-0 10, Pepper 0-0 0-0 19. Totals 0-0 0-0 44.
Slater 3-10 3-4 11, Morgan 4-6 2-4 10, Hunter 11-17 1-2 28, Carter 2-4 2-3 8, Roberts 2-4 7-9 11, Mansel 2-3 0-0 4, Cobb 1-2 0-0 2, De Geest 1-3 2-2 4, Griffin 1-2 1-2 4, Irish 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 18-26 82.
Halftime_UC Davis 45-32. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 0-0 (), Long Beach St. 10-19 (Hunter 5-9, Slater 2-3, Carter 2-4, Griffin 1-2, De Geest 0-1). Fouled Out_Carter, Roberts, Mansel. Rebounds_UC Davis 9 (Pepper 5), Long Beach St. 31 (Morgan 14). Assists_UC Davis 4 (Manjon 4), Long Beach St. 14 (Morgan 4). Total Fouls_UC Davis 0, Long Beach St. 26. A_1,553 (4,000).
View Comments