UC Davis 83, Cal St.-Fullerton 79

Lee 3-6 1-3 7, Harris 7-12 4-6 19, Jones 6-16 5-6 17, San Antonio 3-6 5-6 11, Wrightsell 1-9 6-7 9, Carper 4-5 0-0 12, Square 0-1 2-4 2, Bastian 0-1 2-2 2, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 25-34 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason