UC Davis 75, Arkansas St. 60

El-Sheikh 1-6 0-1 2, Nelson 1-4 0-0 2, Felts 1-7 1-2 4, Fields 8-15 9-13 25, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Ford 4-9 1-2 10, Farrington 4-13 2-2 13, Lual 0-1 0-0 0, Boutayeb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 13-20 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason