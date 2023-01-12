UC Davis 62, CS Northridge 54

Anigwe 3-4 1-2 7, Adebayo 2-2 2-3 6, Beasley 7-14 4-4 23, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Pepper 5-18 8-11 20, Milling 2-6 0-0 6, DeBruhl 0-2 0-0 0, Lose 0-1 0-0 0, Rocak 0-2 0-0 0, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, Manu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 15-20 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason