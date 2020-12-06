https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/UALR-86-CENT-ARKANSAS-83-15780294.php
UALR 86, CENT. ARKANSAS 83
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|George
|30
|4-7
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|8
|Bergersen
|37
|4-9
|6-8
|0-8
|3
|2
|14
|Jones
|31
|6-10
|7-7
|1-2
|4
|3
|23
|Baker
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Kayouloud
|32
|3-10
|3-4
|2-7
|4
|4
|10
|Bennett
|24
|3-7
|5-8
|4-7
|1
|3
|11
|Chatham
|21
|3-4
|5-6
|1-4
|0
|3
|11
|Shittu
|9
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Olowokere
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|26-35
|10-35
|13
|24
|83
Percentages: FG .464, FT .743.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Jones 4-7, Kayouloud 1-5, Bennett 0-1, George 0-1, Baker 0-2, Bergersen 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Chatham, Kayouloud).
Turnovers: 16 (Bennett 3, Bergersen 3, Jones 3, George 2, Kayouloud 2, Baker, Chatham, Olowokere).
Steals: 3 (Bergersen, George, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UALR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Maric
|36
|7-15
|4-7
|3-7
|1
|4
|18
|Monyyong
|32
|4-9
|4-9
|6-13
|0
|2
|12
|Coupet
|31
|5-7
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|4
|14
|Nowell
|36
|4-13
|9-10
|1-5
|13
|3
|19
|Stulic
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Lukic
|17
|1-7
|3-4
|0-0
|4
|2
|6
|Palermo
|16
|4-5
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|5
|9
|Bankston
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|0
|Andric
|4
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|22-33
|12-34
|20
|25
|86
Percentages: FG .452, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Coupet 3-5, Nowell 2-6, Andric 1-1, Stulic 1-1, Lukic 1-4, Palermo 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Monyyong 3, Lukic, Maric).
Turnovers: 15 (Nowell 7, Bankston 2, Coupet 2, Monyyong 2, Maric, Palermo).
Steals: 6 (Nowell 2, Coupet, Maric, Monyyong, Palermo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cent. Arkansas
|39
|44
|—
|83
|UALR
|38
|48
|—
|86
.
