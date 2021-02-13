Tyler Johnson scores twice, Lightning rout Panthers 6-1 BILL WHITEHEAD, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 10:38 p.m.
Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) attempts a shot on the goal as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) go for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) and Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) go for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Gemel Smith (46) fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) pursues during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) go for the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, left, Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) and Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, right, go for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Alexander Volkov, left, celebrates with defenseman Jan Rutta (44) after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
14 of14
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored two of Tampa Bay's four goals in the second period and the Lightning avenged a loss to Florida earlier in the week with a 6-1 victory over the Panthers on Saturday night.
Ondrej Palat, Mathieu Joseph and Barclay Goodrow scored, Alexander Volkov added his first NHL goal and the Lightning strengthened their hold on first place in the Central Division with a 3-1-0 road trip.